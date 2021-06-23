Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Stands Today

Watch : See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion

It was the "Hi Aniston" heard practically around the world.

It's been almost a year since the Internet basically lost it over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's virtual reunion during the Sept. 17 premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. As fans may recall, the two stars, who were married for nearly five years before announcing their separation in 2005, exchanged pleasantries that instantly became the stuff of online dissection—just like their backstage reunion months earlier at the 2020 SAG Awards.

During a new chat on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the host broached the subject with the Friends alum. As Howard Stern asked, "Wasn't that awkward for you?"

"No!" Aniston told him. "It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak."

"There's no oddness at all," she continued, "except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."

As Aniston acknowledged, fans are very much interested in any crumb of detail into her love life, a matter the typically private star tends to try and keep out of the spotlight.