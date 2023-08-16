Angelina Jolie Hires Teen Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt as Her Assistant on Broadway

Angelina Jolie is fostering her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's love for art.
As the actress prepares to produce the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders, she hired a special person as her volunteer assistant on the project—her 15-year-old daughter.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News in a statement, referring her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
In fact, Angelina has enjoyed theater outings with Vivienne since the 15-year-old was a little girl. Earlier this year, the duo stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the musical adaptation of The Outsiders at the La Jolla Playhouse.
"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production," Angelina said in a statement to Deadline. "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."
After meeting S.E. Hinton, the author of The Outsiders, Angelina was inspired to join the production as a producer.
"Angelina is excited about this new venture," a source close to the Girl, Interrupted star said. "She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people. So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."
In addition to Vivienne, Angelina shares five more children with ex Brad Pitt: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and Knox, 15. While Angelina often keeps her family away from the public eye, the Oscar winner was accompanied by her eldest child in April for a state dinner at the White House.
And this past year, Angelina also became the mother of a Spelman College student when Zahara enrolled at the school.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram last July. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Keep reading to see Angelina and Brad's children grow up throughout the years.