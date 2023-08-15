Keke Palmer Ushers in Her Bob Era With Dramatic New Hairstyle

Watch : Keke Palmer Opens Up to Raven-Symoné About Embracing Her Sexuality

Keke Palmer just unveiled a bangin' new look.

The Nope star isn't afraid to experiment with her fashion or beauty, which is why it's no surprise she debuted her most dramatic hair transformation yet. The 29-year-old kissed her chest-length strands goodbye for a sexy layered bob and curtain bangs.

Keke showcased her new 'do in an Aug. 12 Instagram, posing in a fitted white tank top and black biker shorts with lace trim. She paired her chic, yet sporty ensemble with giant silver hoop earrings, black combat boots and a matching crossbody purse.

As for her glam? She kept the focus on her voluminous tresses and textured bangs, as she opted for a more subdued makeup look.

Two days later, she gave fans a closer look at her makeover by sharing a video of herself running her fingers through her tousled lob and lip-synching along to an unreleased song of hers.

"You think you down," she captioned her Aug. 14 post, "but you ain't serious."