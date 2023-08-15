Keke Palmer Ushers in Her Bob Era With Dramatic New Hairstyle

Keke Palmer just unveiled a bangin' new look.
The Nope star isn't afraid to experiment with her fashion or beauty, which is why it's no surprise she debuted her most dramatic hair transformation yet. The 29-year-old kissed her chest-length strands goodbye for a sexy layered bob and curtain bangs.
Keke showcased her new 'do in an Aug. 12 Instagram, posing in a fitted white tank top and black biker shorts with lace trim. She paired her chic, yet sporty ensemble with giant silver hoop earrings, black combat boots and a matching crossbody purse.
As for her glam? She kept the focus on her voluminous tresses and textured bangs, as she opted for a more subdued makeup look.
Two days later, she gave fans a closer look at her makeover by sharing a video of herself running her fingers through her tousled lob and lip-synching along to an unreleased song of hers.
"You think you down," she captioned her Aug. 14 post, "but you ain't serious."
Keke's head-turning transformation comes less than a week after she rocked a jet-black hairstyle with vibrant blue highlights.
She cheekily wrote, "Give em' the bluuues bb."
The Hustlers actress—who welcomed her and Darius Jackson's son Leodis Andrellton Jackson seven months ago—recently shared words of encouragement to other moms struggling to feel like themselves after having a baby.
"Do you, new moms," she told The Cut in an interview published July 10. "Do you. Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"
Becoming a mother had unlocked a side of Keke she didn't even know she had inside of her.
"After having my baby, I've just gotten so much more powerful," she explained. "I'm just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying. I'll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure."
Part of the singer's confidence comes from learning to embrace her ever-evolving postpartum body.
"I'm just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman," she continued. "My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me. It's all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I've gone through that's gotten me here."
Of course, Keke isn't the only star in recent weeks to switch up her signature style. Keep scrolling to see all of the epic celebrity hair transformations.