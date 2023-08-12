Gal Gadot Reacts to Margot Robbie Wishing She Would Have Played Barbie

Watch : Barbie Premiere: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa & More

This Wonder Woman was almost a Barbie.

Even though Gal Gadot couldn't ultimately star in the Barbie movie due to scheduling conflicts, she had nothing but glowing words for Margot Robbie, who previously shared she heavily considered the Wonder Woman actress to take on the role of the iconic doll.

"I adore Margot," Gal told Flaunt Magazine in an interview published Aug. 11. "Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with."

Praising the Babylon actress as "so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented," Gal, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie, noted she was still open to collaborating with Margot in the future.

"She brings so much to the table," Gal continued. "I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie."