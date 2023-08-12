Gal Gadot Reacts to Margot Robbie Wishing She Would Have Played Barbie

Gal Gadot said she was "very touched" by Margot Robbie's praise earlier this year, when the Barbie star gushed about Gal being the epitome of "Barbie energy."

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Aug 12, 2023 12:34 AMTags
BarbieCelebritiesMargot RobbieGal Gadot
Watch: Barbie Premiere: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa & More

This Wonder Woman was almost a Barbie.

Even though Gal Gadot couldn't ultimately star in the Barbie movie due to scheduling conflicts, she had nothing but glowing words for Margot Robbie, who previously shared she heavily considered the Wonder Woman actress to take on the role of the iconic doll.

"I adore Margot," Gal told Flaunt Magazine in an interview published Aug. 11. "Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with."

Praising the Babylon actress as "so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented," Gal, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie, noted she was still open to collaborating with Margot in the future.

"She brings so much to the table," Gal continued. "I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie."

photos
Secrets Behind the Barbie Movie

Margot told Vogue in May that she imagined Gal for a role in Barbie because the actress embodied such "Barbie energy." However, Gal was not available at the time for the project.

"Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," the 33-year-old added. "It's like right before being a dork."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images/Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Leighton Meester Shares Her and Adam Brody's Sweet Dinnertime Ritual

2

Jodie Sweetin "Disappointed" Movie Was Sold to Former Costar's Network

3

Kate Middleton and Prince William Get New Titles From King Charles III

While Margot ended up stepping into Barbie's shoes, she noted that the decision was ultimately in the hands of director and cowriter Greta Gerwig.

"She was like, 'No, I really wanna write this for you,'" Margot recalled to Teen Vogue. "And she wrote me an amazing part, so I'm very grateful."

Keep reading to see which other stars almost joined Barbie.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Amy Schumer

Seven years before Greta Gerwig's version of Barbie premiered on the big screen, a movie based on the popular doll was already in the works at Sony, with the comedian attached to the project. However, by 2017, she announced she wouldn't be able to star in the film due to scheduling conflicts. But earlier this year, the Inside Amy Schumer star revealed the real reason behind her exit.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts," she said during a June episode of Watch What Happens Live. "That's what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there's a new team behind it and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie."

The Trainwreck star's sentiment echoes what she previously shared about the direction she realized the project was going in.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022. Noting that she wanted Barbie to be an "inventor," she said the studio had the idea that a creation of hers would be heels made of Jell-O and later sent her a pair of Manolo Blahniks.

"The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there," she said, "I should have gone, ‘You've got the wrong gal.'"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Anne Hathaway

After Amy's departure, the Devil Wears Prada actress signed up to replace the comedian in 2018, with a set release date of 2020. But the end of that year, Deadline confirmed that Anne was no longer attached to the project, which had made its way over to Warner Bros. with Margot Robbie as Barbie instead.

Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot

For Margot, who serves both star and co-producer of Barbie, the Wonder Woman star is who she originally envisioned to lead the Barbie world.

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Margot told Vogue in May of the actress, who wasn't available for the part. "Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Saoirse Ronan

Ahead of Barbie's premiere, the Lady Bird alum (and longtime collaborator of Greta's) revealed she was up for a special cameo in the film, especially since their filming location was literally close to home. Alas, she was busy shooting The Outrun in Scotland at the time.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," she told People last September. Referring to the concept of playing another version of the iconic doll, she added, "There was a whole character I was going to play—another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Timothée Chalamet

Saoirse wasn't the only one Greta was hoping would make a special cameo, as the director revealed she also had her eyes set on her Lady Bird co-star Timothée Chalamet.

"I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed," she recently told CinemaBlend. "But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek alum was unable to take on a role of a Ken due to the cast having to spend three months filming in London, the film's casting director Allison Jones told Vanity Fair.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Bowen Yang

Another Ken that could've been live from Barbieland? Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang was another actor who couldn't film, according to Allison.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage
Ben Platt

And last but not least, Ben Platt rounded out the trio of Ken potentials, who, as Allison revealed, were "really bummed they couldn't do it."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jonathan Groff

The Glee alum felt quite the opposite about missing out on the role as Allan (that would later go to Michael Cera).

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can't believe I'm typing this," Allison shared, "but I can't do Allan."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Leighton Meester Shares Her and Adam Brody's Sweet Dinnertime Ritual

2

Jodie Sweetin "Disappointed" Movie Was Sold to Former Costar's Network

3

Kate Middleton and Prince William Get New Titles From King Charles III

4

Bethany Joy Lenz Says OTH Costars Tried to "Save" Her From Cult

5

Kelly Clarkson Changes "Piece By Piece" After Brandon Blackstock Split