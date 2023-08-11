Kevin Federline's Lawyer Reveals When Britney Spears Last Talked to Their Sons

Following a period of estrangement between Britney Spears and her sons, her ex-husband Kevin Federline's attorney says she was recently in touch with the boys.
The "PopoZão" singer's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six in comments posted Aug. 11 that Sean Preston Federline, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16, communicated with their mom "probably a couple of weeks ago." However he noted that he wasn't able to confirm whether the "Toxic" singer had spoken to her teens since their recent move to Hawaii with Kevin and his family.
However, amid the fires that have ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, Kaplan noted that the Federlines have not personally been affected. Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what's going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires," he added, "but other than the trauma from that, they're very happy to be there."
In May, Kevin's lawyer had confirmed to People that Britney had "consented" to a request for her sons to move to the island state with Kevin and his family.
Previously, the two lived with their dad, his wife Victoria Prince, and the couple's two daughters in Los Angeles, the same city where Britney and husband Sam Asghari reside.
As for the reason behind the move, Kaplan previously told People that the move marked "an opportunity for Kevin and his wife," adding that "the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."
In August 2022, nine months after Britney's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years, Kevin—who also shares two kids with ex Shar Jackson—told the U.K.'s ITV News that Sean and Jayden hadn't seen their mother in several months and had decided not to attend her and Sam's recent wedding. However, Jayden expressed hope of reconciling with Britney.
"I 100 percent think this can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," he told the outlet, who reported that he requested the interview. "I really want to see her again."
Fast forward several months later, Britney spoke out about spending time with her kids. "My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years. @samasghari is sort of silly about it too," she captioned a May Instagram video featuring Sam and some friends. "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"