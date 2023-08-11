Kevin Federline's Lawyer Reveals When Britney Spears Last Talked to Their Sons

Watch : Britney Spears RESPONDS to Son Jayden Speaking Out

Following a period of estrangement between Britney Spears and her sons, her ex-husband Kevin Federline's attorney says she was recently in touch with the boys.

The "PopoZão" singer's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six in comments posted Aug. 11 that Sean Preston Federline, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16, communicated with their mom "probably a couple of weeks ago." However he noted that he wasn't able to confirm whether the "Toxic" singer had spoken to her teens since their recent move to Hawaii with Kevin and his family.

However, amid the fires that have ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, Kaplan noted that the Federlines have not personally been affected. Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what's going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires," he added, "but other than the trauma from that, they're very happy to be there."

In May, Kevin's lawyer had confirmed to People that Britney had "consented" to a request for her sons to move to the island state with Kevin and his family.