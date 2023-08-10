Jason Momoa, Olivia Wilde and More Stars Share Devastation Over Maui Wildfire

Watch : Rita Moreno Jokingly Calls Jason Momoa the "World's Tallest Person"

Hollywood is banding together to help the citizens of Hawaii.

After Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm, passed through Hawaii, its winds fueled a wildfire that destroyed the Maui town of Lahaina. On Aug. 10, Maui County confirmed that 36 people died in the fire, with authorities saying that more than 11,000 had been evacuated from the island so far, according to NBC News.

One resident told the outlet, "We have the worst disaster I have ever seen. All Lahiana is burnt to a crisp and it's like an apocalypse."

When disaster struck on Aug. 8, 14 people on the northwest side of the island had to escape the flames and smoke by fleeing into the ocean, per NBC News. The citizens were rescued by the Coast Guard the following day.

"The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions," Maui County officials said in a statement Aug. 9. "Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas."

As of Aug. 10, there are six fires blazing in Maui and the Big Island that have burned across 2,000 acres, according to Hawaii Emergency Management.