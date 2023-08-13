90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Liz Reveal the Drastic Changes That Saved Their Relationship

Watch : 90 Day Fiancé: Big Ed and Liz Dish on their Controversial Relationship

Sure, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods have endured some 11 dramatic breakups. But at least Liz has found a shiny new way of looking at the situation.

"I don't think we actually know the count anymore, to be honest" the reality star admitted when she and Ed sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. But, she joked, "I have enough diamonds to make up for every breakup."

And, you know what they say: The 12th time is the charm.

Having reunited shortly after calling off their engagement on-camera during January's Happily Ever After? tell-all, the pair were intrigued when producers approached them about a new spin-off.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort—which shows Ed, Liz and other franchise favorites like Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren attempt to repair their faltering relationships—"Instead of watching us destroy ourselves, they actually brought in therapist help," explained Ed. "For me, I'm really happy."