90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Liz Unpacks Her Frustrations With Ed

Liz Feels Frustrated and Insecure With Fiance Ed

It isn't necessarily Happily Ever After for Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

In this exclusive sneak preview of the Sept. 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz finds herself venting her frustrations about fiancé Big Ed. In the clip, she tells a friend that she feels like Ed "doesn't necessarily want to see me grow or succeed."

​Liz struggles to see how they can make their relationship work if Ed doesn't appreciate what she's bringing to the table, saying, "I feel like I'm the one person so far that's kind of been in his life that's never needed anything from him."

​To this, her friend suggests, "Maybe that's why you guys fight. Do you think he wants you to need him more?"

After Liz nods in agreement, her friend asks, "The more you go away from that, the more insecure—he doesn't have a hold on you?"

But the one time Liz does feel supported by Ed? When she's hitting the gym.

"He will look through photos and be like, 'Oh, do you ever think about being back to that size?'" she recalls in a confessional. "It's kind of insulting. I don't feel pretty."