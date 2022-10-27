90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Angela Accuses Michael of Lying About Instagram to "Get Into My Pants"

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Angie Finds Out Michael Is LYING About Everything

Michael and Angela might really be on the brink of a breakup.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Oct. 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi continue to argue about Michael's Instagram use after Michael promised Angela he was going to delete his page.

"Last night Michael and I had sex because I thought our marriage was going to work out and he was all for taking his Instagram down," Angela says in confessional. "Come to find out, he lied to me. He told me what I wanted to hear just to get into my pants."

Angela admits that their relationship has been rocky since getting married in January 2020—but this was the worst moment of all.

"I have put up with a lot with Michael in the last two years," she says. "This is the lowest blow you can do to me. This is not the Michael that I married. This is not the Michael that I love. I don't know if I can handle it emotionally, even being the strong woman I am."