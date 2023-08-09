Brody Jenner's Mom Reacts to His Ex Kaitlynn Carter's Engagement

Watch : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Brody Jenner's mom Linda Thompson is sending love to his ex Kaitlynn Carter amid her major life update.

After the 34-year-old announced her engagement to fiancé Kristopher Brock, with whom she shares 22-month-old son Rowan Carter and a 7-month-old baby girl—Brody's mom expressed her excitement.

"Huge, congratulations!" Linda wrote beneath Kaitlynn's Aug. 9 Instagram post sharing her engagement. "So happy for both of you and those beautiful babies! Gorgeous family of five!!"

The Hills: New Beginnings star posted a sweet video of herself and Kristopher on the side of the road near a field with their car's hood popped open. The designer then got down on one knee to Kaitlynn's surprise—as she realized, no their car didn't break down.

She captioned the clip, "he got me good!" with a Dimond ring emoji.