Brody Jenner's Mom Reacts to His Ex Kaitlynn Carter's Engagement

Brody Jenner's mom Linda Thompson is sending love to his ex Kaitlynn Carter amid her major life update.
After the 34-year-old announced her engagement to fiancé Kristopher Brock, with whom she shares 22-month-old son Rowan Carter and a 7-month-old baby girl—Brody's mom expressed her excitement.
"Huge, congratulations!" Linda wrote beneath Kaitlynn's Aug. 9 Instagram post sharing her engagement. "So happy for both of you and those beautiful babies! Gorgeous family of five!!"
The Hills: New Beginnings star posted a sweet video of herself and Kristopher on the side of the road near a field with their car's hood popped open. The designer then got down on one knee to Kaitlynn's surprise—as she realized, no their car didn't break down.
She captioned the clip, "he got me good!" with a Dimond ring emoji.
Kaitlynn's engagement comes seven months after she and Kristopher welcomed their daughter in February. At the time, the reality star shared two images to the 'gram Feb. 24: one with Kristopher cradling the newborn in his arms, while another shot showed the reality star holding the little one in the hospital bed.
Linda was one of the many sharing her well wishes writing beneath the post, "Awwww!! Beautiful! Congratulations sweetheart!"
But Linda's Instagram comments come as no surprise as the pair have remained close since Kaitlynn and Brody broke up in 2019 after five years together.(The former couple had an intimate Indonesian wedding one year before their split, but were never legally married.)
In fact, during Kaitlynn's first baby shower in Sept. 2021, the 73-year-old there to support her.
"Thank you @kaitlynn for including me in such a beautiful celebration on the occasion of your baby shower!" Linda captioned pictures from the special day. "My whole family & I are wishing every happiness for you and your family! It is the profoundly beautiful adventure of motherhood upon which you are about to embark! You are radiant! All love & blessings now & forever…"
As for Brody, since he and Kaitlynn called it quits he's found love with Tia Blanco. And the couple of over one year, who are expecting their first baby together, recently revealed their latest milestone: their impending nuptials.
Linda shared the engagement to her Instagram June 18.
"And then @brodyjenner said "just one more thing"… and this happened!" she wrote below a video of Brody getting down on one knee towards the end of Tia's baby shower. "Congratulations on your engagement to the exquisitely beautiful @tiablanco my son!! It was a picture perfect day celebrating the impending birth of your baby girl! Your proposal was the perfect culmination to the lovely romance you two have shared. So happy to have beautiful friends and family here at my home to celebrate with you."