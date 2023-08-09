Hailey Bieber's Viral Strawberry Girl Makeup Is Just as Yummy as Her Glazed Donut Skin

Hailey Bieber's newest beauty style is also good enough to eat.
The Rhode founder recently traded in her scrumptious signature glazed donut skin for a look that's just as deliciously sweet: Strawberry girl makeup.
Hailey, who coined the trend, still kept her fresh, dewy skin but added bright pops of pink and red to her cheeks and lips, thus mimicking the vibrant color of the fruit. And luckily for those wanting to copy the 26-year-old's trendy style, she shared a step-by-step guide on Aug. 5 that's quickly become a viral sensation on TikTok.
In the tutorial, Hailey first prepped her skin with her beauty brand's Rhode Glazing Milk and Peptide Glazing Fluid.
"I brushed up the brows and went in with some cream bronzer," she said in a voiceover of the two-minute clip. "Then, I went in with two cream blushes that I mixed together."
However, she played coy on exactly where fans of her rosy look can flock—instead opting for a cheeky tease. "I can't say what the blushes are from," Hailey noted. "Wink, wink."
The model also used the same concoction for her cheekbones on her lips, mostly dabbing the two cream blushes in the center of her pout. She then topped it off with a clear gloss for extra juiciness.
This isn't the first time in recent weeks Hailey has inspired a new wave of looks. Back in July, she tried her hand at the latte makeup trend, blending her bronzy, sunkissed glow with a matching ensemble.
And while the beauty mogul isn't afraid to switch up her style, she doesn't play around with her skincare.
"I want skin that looks like you want to take a bite out of it," she told Vogue in June. "That's just me, though! Who doesn't want fresh, dewy, glowy skin? Hydration never goes out of style."
@haileybieber
Everday Strawberry Makeup ????? Echos in My Mind (Lofi) - Muspace Lofi
Want more makeup inspo? Keep scrolling to see some of the biggest beauty fads to take over TikTok.