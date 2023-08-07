Inside Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Private Love Story

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Guessing what's going on behind closed doors is a fool's errand.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall, whom she has described as the love of her life, died Aug. 5 at 57 after a three-year battle with ALS, the debilitating neurogenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private," his family told People in a statement, "and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

For an Oscar-winning movie star, Bullock has kept a relatively tight lid on her private life, especially since she coupled up with Randall—not a movie star, and therefore navigating a different universe—roughly eight years ago.

"My life was already on the track," she said on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in 2021, "and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but [he was] the right human being to be there."