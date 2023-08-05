Jon Gosselin's Ex Colleen Conrad Defends His Son Collin Gosselin Against Estranged Family's Allegations

Colleen, who is a board certified registered psychiatric nurse practitioner, said that Collin, 19, "has overcome more challenges than any one person should ever have to endure," adding, "Despite being institutionalized for 3 years alone with only 3 visits from his mother and not receiving proper education, he achieved a 4.0 GPA and won the highest GPA award at his ROTC banquet. I'm so incredibly proud of his accomplishments."

Colleen said Collin has written to her from boot camp. "He admits that it is challenging, but he is happy and proud to be there," she said. "He is a testament to strength and courage, and I am honored to have him in my life. Collin will always be part of my family, and I'll support him, no matter what comes our way. That's what family does. The truth about Collin's character deserves praise, not unfounded accusations from those estranged from his life."

E! News has reached out to Kate's rep for comment in response to Colleen's remarks and has not heard back.