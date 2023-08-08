Zendaya's Hairstylist Kim Kimble Wants You to Follow These Easy AF Beauty Rules

Get ready to brush off bad hair days.
Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble, who is known for working with Zendaya, Beyoncé, Kerry Washington, Shakira and Rihanna, is sharing her hard-earned beauty wisdom with E! News.
Luckily, the glam expert's tips and tricks for having an attention-grabbing mane are simple to follow.
"I have my staples and, interestingly enough, they're very fundamental and very basic," she exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Super 8 by Wyndham. "You have to keep your hair clean. You've got to wash your hair and use the right shampoos and conditioners for your head."
And while it might seem obvious to, you know, clean your hair on a regular basis, Kim, the head of the hair department for Euphoria, explained the issues you can run into if you don't care for your tresses properly.
"If you don't condition your hair, it's going to get dry and brittle," she noted. "Using the correct products that are not going to cause breakage or overprocess your hair—you've got to do these things. They're basic, but they are important."
Another rule Kim never breaks? Making sure to take care of your hair from the inside out.
"You've got to eat healthy and exercise because it stimulates hair growth," she pointed out. "It all goes together—and helps your hair and your skin."
But just because the pro sticks to certain beauty rules, that doesn't mean she's afraid to push the boundaries—particularly when working with some of the biggest risk-takers in the entertainment industry.
"I love when somebody like Beyoncé goes, 'I'm gonna do the Oscars and I want to change my hair seven times,'" Kim noted. "I love a challenge because it keeps me going, it keeps me excited about my work."
Being able to see her clients light up with every hair transformation is a feeling Kim wants to share with others, which is why she partnered with Super 8 by Wyndham to help kick off the hotel's pop-up makeover for truckers with an eight-city road trip from now through Aug. 15.
"Everybody deserves to feel good," she said, noting that part of what helped her fall in love with the beauty industry "is being able to put a smile on their face."
Kim, who is doing makeovers in the brand's home state of South Dakota, summed up her line of work best.
As she put it, "Great hair equals confidence."