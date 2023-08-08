Zendaya's Hairstylist Kim Kimble Wants You to Follow These Easy AF Beauty Rules

Watch : Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks Will Quake Your Soul

Get ready to brush off bad hair days.

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble, who is known for working with Zendaya, Beyoncé, Kerry Washington, Shakira and Rihanna, is sharing her hard-earned beauty wisdom with E! News.

Luckily, the glam expert's tips and tricks for having an attention-grabbing mane are simple to follow.

"I have my staples and, interestingly enough, they're very fundamental and very basic," she exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Super 8 by Wyndham. "You have to keep your hair clean. You've got to wash your hair and use the right shampoos and conditioners for your head."

And while it might seem obvious to, you know, clean your hair on a regular basis, Kim, the head of the hair department for Euphoria, explained the issues you can run into if you don't care for your tresses properly.

"If you don't condition your hair, it's going to get dry and brittle," she noted. "Using the correct products that are not going to cause breakage or overprocess your hair—you've got to do these things. They're basic, but they are important."