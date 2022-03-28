Beyoncé Just Made Us Feel Alive With Symbolic Oscars 2022 Performance

Watch : Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day

Beyoncé is the best thing the 2022 Oscars has ever had.

The Grammy-winning artist kicked off the live telecast in a big way by performing Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." Her breathtaking performance was her first time singing her music solo at the award show, and the song, from King Richard, marks her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams introduced the song and said the performance would take place at their hometown tennis courts in Compton, Calif. "This is where we truly came alive as young athletes," Serena said.

As for how Beyoncé managed to keep details of her performance a secret, it's just the power of Bey!

The Oscar performance marks the superstar's return to live performances after two years away from the stage. Her last performance for a large audience was at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's A Celebration of Life in February 2020.

Beyoncé initially didn't even plan on writing the Oscar-nominated song. Will Smith, who plays the titular character in King Richard, told Entertainment Weekly that she decided to collaborate after attending a screening of the film.