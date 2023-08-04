How Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Is Honoring Him During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Watch : See Vanessa Bryant's Return to the Lakers Arena

Vanessa Bryant will love Kobe Bryant forever and always.

The 41-year-old made sure to keep her late husband close to her heart for Taylor Swift's string of shows in Los Angeles. As seen in photos posted on Instagram Stories Aug. 3, just hours before Taylor was scheduled to hit the stage for her first concert at SoFi Stadium, Vanessa included a large silkscreen of Kobe and the pop star on the back of her Eras Tour jacket.

The image—taken in 2015 when Kobe presented Taylor with a banner for setting the record for most sold-out shows at Staples Center—was framed by a bejeweled border and felted letters reading "SWIFTIE." Vanessa also sewed a heart-shaped patch with the words "say you'll remember me"—a reference to Taylor's 2014 smash hit "Wildest Dreams"—onto the front of her jacket.

She captioned her photo of her concert 'fit, "Mambacita."

Kobe and Vanessa's oldest daughter Natalia, 20, is also preparing to attend the Eras Tour, sharing a video of herself making friendship bracelets to trade with other Swifties.