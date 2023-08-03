Love Is Blind’s Irina Solomonova Reveals One-Year Fitness Transformation

Watch : Tarek El Moussa Shows Off His Fitness Transformation

For Irina Solomonova, love is looking after your body.

The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram Stories to show her yearlong fitness transformation, sharing before-and-after photos of her side profile in the mirror from July 2022 and July 2023.

"Okay lol these are not the best after gym photos but it was so hard for me to share them," Irina wrote, "but also so proud of my body & making little choices that just help me feel better inside & out."

Elaborating further, the 26-year-old explained that she opted to post the images to celebrate the progress she's made since committing herself to a workout regimen.

"I found those photos a few days ago and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Irina explained. "I didn't even realize how much my body changed, and I'm so proud of myself. I honestly just started working out continually about three months ago, and I do the absolute least amount of cardio, but my biggest thing was I just want to stay consistent."