Olivia Munn Reflects on Her 20-Month Postpartum Journey After Wearing Pre-Baby Shorts

Olivia Munn offered insight into her postpartum body journey and how she stopped comparing her experience to other moms.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 03, 2023 8:42 PMTags
Olivia Munn is sharing insight into her life as a mom.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who welcomed son Malcom with John Mulaney in November 2021, candidly reflected on her postpartum body journey to celebrate one of her milestones. 

"Took a minute but I'm finally in my pre-baby jean shorts," she began her Instagram Story on Aug. 2, alongside a mirror selfie of her in cutoff denim shorts. "My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months."

Olivia admitted that she struggled to see others bounce back to their pre-pregnancy weight before she did, noting, "I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn't happening for me."

However, once she decided to embrace her own journey, she learned more about herself through the process.

"I realized it's just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I'd slow snap it back," the Newsroom alum explained. "I have more energy now too...that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it's back."

photos
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: Romance Rewind

Of course, this isn't the first time the 43-year-old has opened up about her motherhood experience.

"Post Partum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," Olivia shared in March 2022, just four months after giving birth to her and the comedian's baby boy. "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."

Instagram

She also talked about the challenges of other postpartum side effects, revealing that her hair was "falling out in clumps" in April 2022.

"I'll let you have it once I can grow it back," she wrote, "and give it to you in better condition."

And while Olivia's postpartum journey hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies, that doesn't mean it hasn't been worth it. To celebrate Malcolm's first birthday last November, the Predator star shared the sweetest Instagram tribute.

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," she captioned her Nov. 27 post. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much." 

If that isn't heartwarming enough, keep scrolling to see Olivia and John's cutest family moments.

Instagram
Doting Dad

Olivia snapped a sweet moment between John and Malcom on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo on April 22.

Instagram
New Parent Pals

Olivia and John posed with Malcom alongside fellow new parents, comedian Dan Levy and Rachel Specter, and their 5-month-old daughter Penny.

Instagram
4 Months

Olivia and John celebrated Malcolm turning 4 months old on March 24, 2022.

Instagram
Birthday Boy!

"Daddy" John cuddled with Malcolm on his 4-month birthdate before heading out to Texas.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The actress shared, "It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world."

Instagram
Love at First Sight

John peered over at his baby boy in this throwback photo from his birth. The comedian wrote in March 2022, "Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever." 

Instagram
Boys Reunited

Olivia captioned this adorable embrace with a teddy bear emoji.

Instagram
In the Family

Olivia shared a pic of Malcolm with his grandma a.k.a. the "retired tiger mom." 

Instagram / Olivia Munn
"Buttered Biscuit"

Olivia gushes over her baby boy.

Instagram
Baby Playdate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their son, Malcolm, to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo, as well as their daughter Lyla, on Jan. 27, 2022. 

Instagram
Dads on Duty!

Golding and Mulaney were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Munn wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Mulaney and Munn were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram
A Visit From Uncle Pete

Mulaney revealed that his 2-month-old son had a visit from SNL star and "uncle" Pete Davidson on Jan. 28. 

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

The comedian gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcolm fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., which features an "Unseen Picasso" exhibit.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcolm.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

He shared a selfie with his Malcolm, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Munn shared that this is what it looks like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere." She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

instagram
Sharing Her Tricks of the Trade

Olivia shared a video pushing baby Malcolm in a stroller in the backyard as the only way to get him to "settle down and chill out" after a trip to New York.
 

