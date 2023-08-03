Olivia Munn Reflects on Her 20-Month Postpartum Journey After Wearing Pre-Baby Shorts

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn is sharing insight into her life as a mom.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who welcomed son Malcom with John Mulaney in November 2021, candidly reflected on her postpartum body journey to celebrate one of her milestones.

"Took a minute but I'm finally in my pre-baby jean shorts," she began her Instagram Story on Aug. 2, alongside a mirror selfie of her in cutoff denim shorts. "My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months."

Olivia admitted that she struggled to see others bounce back to their pre-pregnancy weight before she did, noting, "I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn't happening for me."

However, once she decided to embrace her own journey, she learned more about herself through the process.

"I realized it's just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I'd slow snap it back," the Newsroom alum explained. "I have more energy now too...that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it's back."