Olivia Munn Reflects on Her 20-Month Postpartum Journey After Wearing Pre-Baby Shorts

Olivia Munn is sharing insight into her life as a mom.
The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who welcomed son Malcom with John Mulaney in November 2021, candidly reflected on her postpartum body journey to celebrate one of her milestones.
"Took a minute but I'm finally in my pre-baby jean shorts," she began her Instagram Story on Aug. 2, alongside a mirror selfie of her in cutoff denim shorts. "My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months."
Olivia admitted that she struggled to see others bounce back to their pre-pregnancy weight before she did, noting, "I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn't happening for me."
However, once she decided to embrace her own journey, she learned more about herself through the process.
"I realized it's just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I'd slow snap it back," the Newsroom alum explained. "I have more energy now too...that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it's back."
Of course, this isn't the first time the 43-year-old has opened up about her motherhood experience.
"Post Partum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," Olivia shared in March 2022, just four months after giving birth to her and the comedian's baby boy. "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."
She also talked about the challenges of other postpartum side effects, revealing that her hair was "falling out in clumps" in April 2022.
"I'll let you have it once I can grow it back," she wrote, "and give it to you in better condition."
And while Olivia's postpartum journey hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies, that doesn't mean it hasn't been worth it. To celebrate Malcolm's first birthday last November, the Predator star shared the sweetest Instagram tribute.
"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," she captioned her Nov. 27 post. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."
