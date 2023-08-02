Vanessa Williams Reveals Why She Gets Botox But Avoids Fillers and Plastic Surgery

There are some cosmetic injectables Vanessa Williams isn't willing to give a shot.
The Ugly Betty actress candidly shared insight into why she draws the line at plastic surgery and facial fillers but is a fan of other beauty treatments.
"I'm due for Botox," Vanessa told Page Six last week while attending The Cottage's Broadway opening night. "I don't do filler and I have so much full movement that there is no Botox at all."
There are so many cosmetic treatments available that the 60-year-old doesn't need to go under the knife—at least, not yet.
"That would be the one thing that I would probably put off for the very last thing," Vanessa explained. "The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening is incredible. And there's a machine for anything. I just got a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it's like a total package facial."
Beauty upkeep aside, the "Save the Best for Last" singer revealed how her milestone birthday made her want to level up her wellness routine.
"I turned 60 in March and I'm like, 'Damn it. I'm going to get in shape. I'm going to eat right. I'm going to work my ass off,'" she said. "I kick-box every other day, I weight-lift every other day beside that...I'm just loving life."
Of course, Vanessa isn't the only celebrity in recent months to open up about the beauty treatments that help her feel good from the inside out.
