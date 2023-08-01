Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby 19 Months After Son Elliot's Death

Watch : Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Talks Fertility Journey After Loss

Siesta Key fans will want to share this news from coast to coast.

Nearly two years after the loss of son Elliot—who was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks—Madisson Hausburg is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Ish Soto.

"One in our hearts, one in my belly," Madisson captioned a July 31 Instagram photo that featured her holding Elliot's urn as Ish displayed the sonogram. "Baby number 2 due in 2024."

While celebrating the news, Ish also gave his wife a shout-out. "So proud of this amazingly strong mom!" the producer wrote in his own post. "Can't wait to meet baby #2! Due in 2024! #peanut." And Madisson's response will have you grabbing some tissues as she wrote, "Baby already has the best big bro."

And we're not the only ones shedding happy tears.

"Mother of 2," her MTV co-star Chloe Long wrote in the comments, "over the moon happy for you guys! I love you all so much. God's greatest blessings." Added Siesta Key's Amanda Miller, "Cannot wait for Elliot's little sibling baby is going to be so so so loved!!!! Auntie Amanda can't wait to meet you baby #2!!!!!"