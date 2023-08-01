Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby 19 Months After Son Elliot's Death

Siesta Key fans will want to share this news from coast to coast.
Nearly two years after the loss of son Elliot—who was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks—Madisson Hausburg is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Ish Soto.
"One in our hearts, one in my belly," Madisson captioned a July 31 Instagram photo that featured her holding Elliot's urn as Ish displayed the sonogram. "Baby number 2 due in 2024."
While celebrating the news, Ish also gave his wife a shout-out. "So proud of this amazingly strong mom!" the producer wrote in his own post. "Can't wait to meet baby #2! Due in 2024! #peanut." And Madisson's response will have you grabbing some tissues as she wrote, "Baby already has the best big bro."
And we're not the only ones shedding happy tears.
"Mother of 2," her MTV co-star Chloe Long wrote in the comments, "over the moon happy for you guys! I love you all so much. God's greatest blessings." Added Siesta Key's Amanda Miller, "Cannot wait for Elliot's little sibling baby is going to be so so so loved!!!! Auntie Amanda can't wait to meet you baby #2!!!!!"
Back in December 2021, Madisson shared the heartbreaking news of Elliot's stillbirth.
"Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box," she wrote on Instagram. "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child. Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."
But talking about her grief helped the 29-year-old navigate the pain.
"I felt utterly alone," she told E! News in May 2022. "Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He's very much my baby still. I'm still very proud of him, and I still want to talk about him."
"I realized in the process that so many other women have gone through this, and I had no idea," she later added. "And it just breaks my heart that so many people are going through this quietly and alone. I realized at that point that I need to continue talking about this because I want to but also because this is important. People need to talk about this. I carried my baby for nine months and then he died. That's the reality and it needs to be spoken about."
And now, after detailing the challenges she faced to conceive, Madisson is ready to continue sharing her life with her followers.
"We are so excited (and nervous) for the months ahead," the reality star wrote on Instagram Stories July 31 after announcing her pregnancy. "We appreciate how much encouragement wnd [sic] prayer we've gotten along the way and we promise to keep you posted throughout this pregnancy!"