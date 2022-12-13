Siesta Keys’ Madisson Hausburg Honors Son Elliot One Year After Stillbirth

Madisson Hausburg is opening up about experiencing an unimaginable loss.
The Siesta Key star recently paid tribute to her late son, Elliott, one year after his passing. In December 2021, she and husband Ish Soto shared the heartbreaking news of his stillbirth.
"I keep writing and rewriting this caption, but nothing I say could ever possibly convey the love I have for my sweet Elliot," she wrote alongside a Dec. 12 Instagram photo of her family. "This perfect baby boy made me a mom. He will forever be the greatest gift of my life."
"There is so little I remember from this past year," she added. "But I remember meeting you and holding you like it was yesterday. Your love was the strongest thing I have ever felt in my life. I will always love you with all of my heart, Tiny. I can't wait to see you again someday. Happy first birthday Elliot Angel."
Earlier this year, the MTV star opened up about her ongoing journey, sharing that reflecting on Elliot's memory has helped with her grieving process.
"For me, a huge part of my healing process is talking about him," she told E! News exclusively in May. "Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He's very much my baby still. I'm still very proud of him and I still want to talk about him."
As Madisson noted, she also became aware of how her personal story could help those going through similar circumstances.
"I realized in the process that so many other women have gone through this and I had no idea," she explained. "It just breaks my heart that so many people are going through this quietly and alone."
And as the couple continue to honor their son's legacy, Madisson also shared her hope for the future.
"When you have a baby and you don't get to take them home, it's really hard because you don't just leave that life," she shared. "You're also losing a part of motherhood. Having another baby in my arms is definitely part of my healing process."