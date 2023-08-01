What Euphoria—And Hollywood—Lost With Angus Cloud's Death

Watch : Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Whatever their respective fates, Lexi and Fez's story wasn't supposed to end this way.

"Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco," Euphoria star Angus Cloud told E! News in October when asked might be on the horizon for season three of the Emmy-winning HBO drama, "but knowing Sam, it'll be good."

Instead, series creator Sam Levinson and the rest of the Euphoria cast and crew are suddenly facing a future without Cloud, who died July 31.

No cause was given, but the 25-year-old actor's family said in a statement that he "intensely struggled" following the recent death of his dad.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health," they said, "and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."