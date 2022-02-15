Proof Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Is Living His Best Life at New York Fashion Week

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud is carrying the most coveted accessory at NYFW: a bag of Cheetos. Scroll on to see photos from his epic time at New York Fashion Week.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 15, 2022 11:59 PMTags
Fez would totally approve of this hot NYFW accessory.

On Monday, Feb. 14,  Angus Cloud was spotted front row at New York Fashion Week with a stylish outfit and one very special accessory: a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Dare we say he was channeling his laid-back Euphoria character, Fezco? The unexpected snack seemed like a move straight out of Fez's playbook, as he's often seen hanging out at a gas station among aisles of chips and sodas.

Bringing a little extra heat to Coach's Fall 2022 runway show, the California native was seated next to the original "Hot Girl" herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

Angus wore navy blue trousers, a white turtleneck and white sneakers with a green coat that sported yellow, blue and brown accent details.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Angus told Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi that he was quite fond of his eye-catching green coat. "It's nice, right? I like the green," Angus said. "They sent a couple different jackets but they're cool. I like this."

photos
New York Fashion Week in 2002

He teased that he while he doesn't make too many in depth plans for his time in NYC, he will definitely be "getting into something" this week for fun.

Contrary to what it may seem, Angus wasn't just taking in a bag of chips. The actor has been soaking up plenty of shows and events this week. Scroll on to see photos of the fashion forward actor throughout NYFW.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
A "Hot" Accessory

Angus Cloud snacks on a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos while sitting front row next to Tommy Dorfman and Rina Sawayama at NYFW.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Style Meets Snack

Angus intently watches the Coach Fall 2022 runway show with a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos in hand. 

Megan Cencula/Shutterstock
Dynamic Duo

Angus and Megan Thee Stallion make quite the pair, as the friends sit front row at NYFW.

Megan Cencula/Shutterstock
Soaking in the Style

Angus takes in the views at Coach's Fall 2022 runway show.

Alessandra G / BACKGRID
Giving Us the "Green" Light

Angus leaves the Coach's Fall 2022 runway show in a stylish green coat.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Fez Turns Fashion

"It's nice, right? I like the green," he told Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. "They sent a couple different jackets but they're cool. I like this."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

