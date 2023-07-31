Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Shares Advice for Kyle Richards Amid Marriage Troubles

Cynthia Bailey knows exactly what Kyle Richards is going through.
So, after enduring two public divorces of her own, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is sharing some advice for her Bravo bestie amid troubles in Kyle's marriage to husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.
"I just think, at the end of the day, if it doesn't bring you peace and happiness, then you guys should really have that real conversation and go from there," Cynthia exclusively told E! News at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon Benefitting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust hosted by Ticket2Events. "I adore Kyle. I adore Mauricio. I think that they have, from what I can tell, an amazing relationship, a beautiful family. I always root for people to work it out. But I feel like at the end of the day, whatever's going to make them both happy is what I support."
And while Cynthia has talked to her former Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costar since divorce rumors surfaced, they've kept the conversation light.
"I'm the kind of person, when people are going through things, I kind of try to respect their space," she said. "And when I see her it's like, 'Hey, I'm here for you, whenever you need me.'"
But whatever happens, Cynthia added, "I think she's going to be fine."
In early July, Kyle and Mauricio—who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as her daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—issued a joint statement denying they are divorcing after more than two decades together. Though they did acknowledge their marriage isn't so perfect.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the longtime couple wrote on Instagram on July 4. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
As for Cynthia's love life? She is still searching for Mr. Right after her divorce from Mike Hill last year.
"I am officially, officially, officially single," she said. "I am enjoying dating. I have not met anyone that I am ready to get serious with, but I'm having a really, really good time."
—Reporting by Nikaline Katsilometes