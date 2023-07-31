Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Shares Advice for Kyle Richards Amid Marriage Troubles

Watch : Kyle Richards Explains Why She Wasn't Wearing Wedding Ring

Cynthia Bailey knows exactly what Kyle Richards is going through.

So, after enduring two public divorces of her own, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is sharing some advice for her Bravo bestie amid troubles in Kyle's marriage to husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.

"I just think, at the end of the day, if it doesn't bring you peace and happiness, then you guys should really have that real conversation and go from there," Cynthia exclusively told E! News at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon Benefitting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust hosted by Ticket2Events. "I adore Kyle. I adore Mauricio. I think that they have, from what I can tell, an amazing relationship, a beautiful family. I always root for people to work it out. But I feel like at the end of the day, whatever's going to make them both happy is what I support."

And while Cynthia has talked to her former Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costar since divorce rumors surfaced, they've kept the conversation light.