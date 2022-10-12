Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Watch : Cynthia Bailey FREAKS Over Beyonce & Octavia Spencer DMs

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are no longer #chill.

Two years after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the Los Angeles-based broadcaster have called it quits.

"While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," the pair said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight. "We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife."

They continued, "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters."

News of their split comes on the heels of what would have been the pair's second wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2020, as seen on RHOA season 13, which came a little more than a year after their intimate engagement.

After the two celebrated their nuptials, Cynthia opened up about the most touching moment she recalled from their ceremony.