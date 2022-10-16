Cynthia Bailey Reveals Where She and Ex Mike Hill Stand After Divorce Announcement

Cynthia Bailey and ex Mike Hill have officially gone from #CHill to friendly exes.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum got candid about her and Mike's decision to separate after less than two years of marriage, revealing they are nothing but cordial despite the divorce.
"I believe the biggest part of any marriage is friendship and Mike and I are still very, very good friends," Cynthia exclusively told E! News at BravoCon 2022. "The love is still there for each other, we just decided to move forward separately. We had a lot of things going on."
The Bravo star continued, "We both have been married a couple times—well, this is my second marriage—and we always told ourselves if we ever felt like it wasn't working we would just have that conversation and move on. Because I don't want to be married just to be married. I wanna be happy, I want to have peace and he feels the same way. I think we're better off as friends."
The duo made a joint announcement about their marriage on Oct. 12. "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," the pair shared to Instagram. "We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife."
They continued, "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters."
Speaking of Cynthia's exes, the actress addressed her ex-husband Peter Thomas appearing on The Real Housewives of Potomac after RHOP's Gizelle Bryant denied romance rumors surrounding her and Peter.
"Peter's a businessman, of course he would make his way [on RHOP]," Cynthia told E!. "He has a beautiful restaurant there so it would only be right that Bravo would shoot there and he has the connection to the Bravo family. I love it. I'm proud of him."
