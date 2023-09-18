Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Officially File for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Watch : Ariana Grande Dating Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have the same POV.

The "7 Rings" singer filed for divorce from the real estate agent on Sept. 18 after over two years of marriage, with Dalton submitting his own paperwork soon after.

"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," a source tells E! News. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."

The insider also noted that both Ariana and Dalton they have "moved on."

According to TMZ, who was first to report the filings, Ariana listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, while the duo's date of separation is listed as Feb. 20, 2023, in the docs.

Reps for Ariana and Dalton have not publicly commented on the divorce proceedings.

These filings come after E! News confirmed on July 17 that she had separated from Dalton, with a source close to the situation adding that she's since started dating Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

However, the source added that Ariana and Dalton still "remain friends."