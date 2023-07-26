Why Real Housewives of Orange County's Gina Kirschenheiter Decided to Film Season 17 Sober

Watch : RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter REACTS to Heather Dubrow Moving to Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Orange County's 17th season looked a little different to Gina Kirschenheiter.

For the first time since she joined the show in 2018, the Bravo star didn't drink during filming.

"It's crazy, right? Who would do this sober?" the mother of three joked to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight on the July 25 episode. "I just keep saying the whole season, 'I am way too sober for this.'"

But on a more serious note, Gina explained what motivated her decision to whoop it up less in front of the cameras this season.

"I think it was a really good thing for me," the 39-year-old noted. "Obviously, personally I was able to tackle and look at some things that I really didn't want to look at. And also I just felt way more present the whole season and able to stay in it more and help work things out between some of my castmates and what not, rather than just being like, 'I can't take it anymore. I'm just gonna put myself down.'"