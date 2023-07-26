Why Real Housewives of Orange County's Gina Kirschenheiter Decided to Film Season 17 Sober

The Real Housewives of Orange County's 17th season looked a little different to Gina Kirschenheiter.
For the first time since she joined the show in 2018, the Bravo star didn't drink during filming.
"It's crazy, right? Who would do this sober?" the mother of three joked to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight on the July 25 episode. "I just keep saying the whole season, 'I am way too sober for this.'"
But on a more serious note, Gina explained what motivated her decision to whoop it up less in front of the cameras this season.
"I think it was a really good thing for me," the 39-year-old noted. "Obviously, personally I was able to tackle and look at some things that I really didn't want to look at. And also I just felt way more present the whole season and able to stay in it more and help work things out between some of my castmates and what not, rather than just being like, 'I can't take it anymore. I'm just gonna put myself down.'"
Bravo fans have watched Gina struggle with new castmember Jennifer Pedranti opening up about her history of infidelity, given that Gina's ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter cheated on her and ended their marriage over the 2018 affair. The reality star admitted being sober really helped her navigate her triggered emotions this season.
"That's the right mindset if you're going to look at these kind of traumas or things, you really want to do it with a clear mind," she explained. "I have absolutely forgiven my ex. That's why, for me, this really doesn't have anything to do with him. It has to do with me and me having to process through all of my feelings and what I went through in regards to that trauma."
Gina also addressed an eyebrow-raising announcement her costar Heather Dubrow made this week. After Heather revealed she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a multi-million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills, fans are already wondering if this could be Heather's last season on RHOC.
"I'm really happy for her," Gina said, adding, "I was really hopeful that she would stay for longer, but then I did hear that about the house. I don't know, it's gonna be harder if she doesn't live here."
