Barbie Secrets Revealed: All the Fantastic Behind-the-Scenes Bombshells

This Barbie has some secrets to spill.

Greta Gerwig's pinktastic Barbie movie quickly broke records—and that proverbial glass ceiling—by earning $155 million in the U.S. its first weekend, the most ever for a film directed by a woman. Plus, it scored 11 nominations at the 2024 Grammys, including four for Best Song Written for Visual Media. So it's no surprise fans have been buzzing over the movie's hilarious take on their beloved childhood doll (Margot Robbie), who reins in the patriarchy rodeo in Barbieland while sharing the message that even her sidekick Ken (Ryan Gosling) is "Kenough" as he is.

But hidden amongst the one-liners, satire and that girl-power monologue delivered by real world resident Gloria (America Ferrera) are Easter eggs about the toy's 60-year history, massive movie franchises and more pop culture references that you may have missed.

For starters, what's with that dramatic opening scene? Film Buff Barbie would recognize that it's nearly a shot-by-shot homage to the 1968 Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey, including the iconic song. (She'd also be able to Barbiesplain nods to The Wizard of Oz, Grease, the BBC's Pride and Prejudice and Zack Snyder's Justice League.)