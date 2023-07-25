Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Break Up 9 Months After Engagement

Watch : Emmy Medders SPLIT With Chase Chrisley Before Engagement

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders will not be heading down the aisle together.

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer have broken up nine months after getting engaged.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Emmy has not publicly commented on the split. However, she and Chase have wiped all traces of one another from their respective Instagram accounts and no longer follow each other.

Chase and Emmy were first linked in 2020. According to Emmy, she and the 27-year-old were "on and off" for a while before they had a "major breakup."