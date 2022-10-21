Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Girlfriend Emmy Medders: All the Details on His Proposal

Watch : Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of)

Chase Chrisley has officially popped the question…for real this time.

Two days after the reality star asked girlfriend Emmy Medders to move in with him via a proposal on the Oct. 19 episode of E!'s Growing Up Chrisley, Chase announced they are officially engaged in an Oct. 21 Instagram post.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chase captioned a series of pictures from his Oct. 5 proposal.

The 26-year-old surprised Emmy at Nashville's First Horizon Baseball Stadium with a trail of rose petals leading to a heart-shaped pile in the center of the field. Upon arriving at the spot, Chase got down on one knee and put a ring on Emmy's finger.

"You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you!" his caption continues. "To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"