Emmy Medders Reveals She and Chase Chrisley Broke Up Before Engagement

Emmy Medders knows best when it comes to making it work with Chase Chrisley.

The 26-year-old made an appearance on her future sister-in-law Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast Dec. 27 and got candid over her relationship with Chase, sharing what led to her fiancé's proposal in October.

"We started talking right before COVID hit," Emmy said. "It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one like major breakup where we didn't talk for like—I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks. It felt like two months for me."

Since the two rekindled, their relationship has been "great," leading to the Chrisley Knows Best star's home run proposal this past fall. Chase, 26, surprised his then-girlfriend at Nashville's First Horizon Baseball Stadium with a trail of rose petals that led to a heart-shaped pile in the center of the field. Once they hit their mark, Chase got down on one knee and popped the question.