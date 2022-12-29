Emmy Medders Reveals She and Chase Chrisley Broke Up Before Engagement

Emmy Medders knows best when it comes to making it work with Chase Chrisley.
The 26-year-old made an appearance on her future sister-in-law Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast Dec. 27 and got candid over her relationship with Chase, sharing what led to her fiancé's proposal in October.
"We started talking right before COVID hit," Emmy said. "It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one like major breakup where we didn't talk for like—I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks. It felt like two months for me."
Since the two rekindled, their relationship has been "great," leading to the Chrisley Knows Best star's home run proposal this past fall. Chase, 26, surprised his then-girlfriend at Nashville's First Horizon Baseball Stadium with a trail of rose petals that led to a heart-shaped pile in the center of the field. Once they hit their mark, Chase got down on one knee and popped the question.
"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chase wrote Oct. 21 with a slew of photos of their pair from the special night. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"
Meanwhile, Savannah also unlocked her own confession during the podcast, sharing with the listeners that she and Emmy also had a rough patch at the beginning of their friendship. She said the two had a fight while filming for Growing Up Chrisley in Miami, which didn't make the episode, leaving the two to resolve their issues off-air.
"It's not to say Emmy and I have a great relationship by any means," Savannah said, with Emmy chiming in, "but there is no hate at all. I know we're not sisters yet, but family's gonna get in arguments."
The podcast host noted their disagreement "turned around really quickly."
Savannah, 25, went on to say it wasn't the only fight they had. Although the two didn't give details on what caused the tension, they did say who was in the middle.
"It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah said, with Emmy agreeing, "He's always in the middle of it!"