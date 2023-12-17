All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

Barbieland was very close to having a different set of characters.
Before Margot Robbie landed the titular role in Greta Gerwig's Golden Globe-nominated film Barbie alongside Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and more, Amy Schumer had signed up for a life in plastic.
However, as the comedian—who exited the then-Sony backed film in 2017—admitted, there was a lot more to her change of heart than what was shared at the time.
"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts," she said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in June. "That's what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there's a new team behind it and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie."
But Amy isn't the only actress that couldn't quite be boxed in, as Anne Hathaway was set to step in to replace the Trainwreck star. Alas, Barbie wouldn't get the opportunity wear Prada that time around, either.
And as far as the 2023 ensemble goes, there were also quite a few actors who had to regrettably give up their chance to play Ken alongside Ryan Gosling. Keep reading to find out about every star that almost made the cut.
This story was first publishing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. PT.