Why Bethenny Frankel Doesn't Want to Marry Fiancé Paul Bernon

It sounds like Bethenny Frankel will be following in the footsteps of Goldie Hawn—who never tied the knot with her love of 40 years Kurt Russell—instead of walking down the aisle again.
Two years after getting engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon, The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed they still have no wedding plans—and might never actually officially get married.
"I don't want to build a wedding," Bethenny exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the July 24 episode. "I love my life, I love my fiancé. He's an amazing life partner and I don't want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don't want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want."
The former Bravo star added, "I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do."
Bernon popped the question in 2021 just weeks after Frankel finalized her messy divorce from ex Jason Hoppy following a nine-year court battle over finances and custody of their daughter Bryn, who is now 13.
And when it comes to the 52-year-old's relationship with the film producer, 46, the outspoken Just B podcast host admits her other half puts up with a lot, especially all the media attention she gets.
"I ask him, 'Why are you here?' and he'll say to me, 'I choose to be here," Frankel shared. "He lives with a clown and he loves comedy, so that's the answer. I'm smart and funny and he enjoys comedy and he gets the front-row seat to this clown show."
Bernon isn't the only one entertained by the "clown show" that is Frankel's world. Reality TV fans have long tuned in to see inside the former Bravolebrity's personal and professional life.
So, would the Skinnygirl founder ever return to her Housewife roots on a potential upcoming season of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip? Yes, if she gets one thing.
"Money—an astronomical amount of money to do that," she admitted. "Probably like a million dollars for Ultimate Girls Trip."
Frankel's thoughts on the newly rebooted cast of RHONY.
