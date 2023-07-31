Islanders, Here’s Where to Shop Everything in the Love Island USA Villa Right Now

We've welcomed the Love Island USA Class of 2023 to the villa, and things are heating up. But you know what's even hotter than their relationships (and drama)? The settings!

Okay, that might be an exaggeration, but still: The Love Island villa is overflowing with cute stuff, and we're here to help you find it. After all, who wouldn't want to live in a vibrant, charming, and generally fabulous space à la this season's Islanders?

I mean, if you can't get to an exotic locale this summer, the least you can do is live like a fabulous, carefree, and only slightly melodramatic twenty-something in Fiji. Sure, you might not be on a tropical island meeting dreamy date after date, but you can at least start to look the part. (Or make sure that your apartment does.)

Gather around this virtual firepit, because we've pulled together a list of everything you need to live like a Love Island USA contestant. From neon signage to wild costumes and beyond, it's all right here.