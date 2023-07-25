10 Cooling Must-Haves You Need if It’s Too Hot for You To Fall Asleep

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're having trouble falling asleep, you're not alone. When it's too hot at night, I just cannot manage to get comfortable. I'm over the tossing and turning. That's why I decided to prioritize my sleep and make some smart purchases.
There are lots of cooling sleep essentials that are affordable and effective. This fan is everything. It comes with a remote so you don't have to get up in the middle of the night and it really is such a game changer. These pajamas are just as cooling as they are cute. Those are just some of my sleep recommendations. There are so many cooling essentials that will make your nights so much more enjoyable.
Antarctic Star Tower Fan- Portable Electric Oscillating Fan
I bought this when I was living in an apartment with temperamental air conditioner every summer. This was the ultimate substitute. It comes with a remote and there are setting to customize the air flow and strength. This device is powerful and it comes in three colors. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set
Stop tossing and turning. Get some cooling bed sheets so you can finally enjoy a comfortable night's sleep. This set comes in 6 sizes and 15 colors, with 36,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases
If you don't want to splurge for a sheets set, just get some cooling pillowcases. They make a world of difference. These come in 7 sizes and 22 colors to choose from.
They have 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "These pillowcases do exactly what they advertise! Last night was the first night I slept on them, and they were amazingly cool to the touch all night long! I was very comfortable, and I would definitely order more of these."
Avidlove Women's Shorts Pajama Set
Wear these breathable, comfy sets whether you're lounging around or going to sleep. This set comes in 32 colorways with solids, prints, tie-dye patterns, and more.
This sleep set has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one customer sharing, "I love these PJs; they keep me cool at night and whisk moisture away from my body. Would recommend for anyone who runs hot at night."
Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad
Don't splurge for a new mattress. Instead, get this quilted, cooling mattress pad. It's fluffy soft and a favorite with 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Sleepwear Cami Shorts Set
These luxurious pajamas are perfect for summer sleep. You can get this cute set in 48 colors. It has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "This pajamas fabric is very comfortable, it keeps the skin cool, it doesn't matter if you sweat a lot, it doesn't stick to the skin, like excellent quality and reasonable price."
Sleepy Time Women's Bamboo Pajamas, Night Sweat Moisture Wicking Sleepwear
Premium bamboo material is moisture-wicking to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night, according to the brand. This breathable fabric is incredible soft and it's just what you need for a great night's sleep. The set comes in nine cute colors.
A shopper raved, "Yessss!! COOL sleepwear for hot flashes! These pajamas are ACTUALLY cool!! Just putting them on, the fabric is cool and SOFT! I am super sensitive to what touches my skin, and have the infamous hot flashes on top of being heat sensitive already...so to find comfortable clothing I can actually sleep in, YESSSSSS!!! I slept better than I have in a while the first night I wore them. They are worth every penny to me. Ordering a second pair now...so comfy!!"
SöMN Kömforte Microfiber Dual Zone Comforter
If you're always hot, but you share a bed with someone who's the opposite, you need this dual zone comforter.
A shopper gushed, "Most comfortable comforter ever! My husband and I have been fussing over the "too hot/too cold" issue every time the weather changes. This product has solved the problem with an additional comfort that I can't quite put my finger on...makes you want to stay in bed that extra 15 minutes. You must try this comforter."
Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows- Set of 2
These cooling pillows are just what you need to enjoy a good night's sleep. They are cooling and they are adjustable, so you can have a pillow with the perfect thickness for your preferences. The Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows have 6,800 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Best Pillow EVER!!! Finally I found a cooling pillow that ACTUALLY COOLS!!! Love that I can easily remove stuffing to make it even better. After getting the first 2…..I ordered 2 more!!!!"
Looking for more sleep essentials? These cooling pajamas will make a major difference.