25 Cooling Products for People Who Are Always Hot

If the mere thought of a jacket is making you break a sweat, you're not alone. Some people just run hot, even during the cooler months. However, there are some products that would make your life easier, especially if you're always complaining about how hot you are. Of course, a fan is an absolute must, but that's only scratching the surface. There are so many unique items that will help you feel cool, calm, and collected at all times.
Turn your bed into a sanctuary with a cooling blanket, pillow, pillowcase, mattress, and mattress topper. Indulge in some self-care with an ice roller, a cooling eye mask, or a facial spray. And, we can't forget about the fans. Make sure you have the right fan for every scenario with neck fans, handheld fans, and oscillating fans. Yes, there really are that many types of fans.
Beat the heat with these game-changing cooling products.
Cooling Products
SweatyRocks Women's Short Sleeve Sleepwear Button Down Satin 2 Piece Pajama Set
Satin is the way to go if you want to sleep in cool, breathable pajamas. These sets look and feel luxurious, but they're actually super affordable. There are a ton of colors to choose from and these sets have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
If you want a fan, but you don't feel like holding on, this neck fan is just what you need. It comes in a handful of colors and it has 20,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater for All Skin Types- Face Mist that Hydrates, Rejuvenates & Clarifies
Cool down, refresh, and hydrate with this soothing facial spray from Mario Badescu. It's great to prep your face for makeup, set your glam, and it's moisturizing for those bare skin days.
This spray has 43,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 39.9K+ Sephora Loves, and 6,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases- Extra Soft Cooling Bed Sheets
Stop tossing and turning. Get some cooling bed sheets so you can finally enjoy a comfortable night's sleep. This set comes in 15 sizes and 42 colors, with 238,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
Cool down and de-puff with this next-level ice roller. If you want an incredibly refreshing experience, keep this in your fridge or freezer. This roller stays cold for a lot longer than any other one I've tried. If you're really uncomfortable in the heat, roll it on the nape of your neck for a bit of relief.
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
This mattress has advanced cooling features that will keep you six degrees cooler, according to the brand. There are HeatDelete Bands and AirScape 3, which help prevent overheating. There's a QuickCool Cover that provides a cool-touch sensation. This is the greatest investment on this list of products, but if you're really struggling to fall asleep because you're overheated, a new mattress can be a true game-changer for you.
A shopper said, "I love this mattress! It's firm, yet super comfortable and keeps me cool all night long. The snow technology feature is what brought me to buy this mattress (I get so warm when sleeping) and it was totally worth it!"
Another customer reviewed, "This is by far the coolest and most comfortable mattress we've had. The ordering/delivery/set up process was seamless as well. The snow technology seem to really work especially now that it is getting 80 degrees where we live. Would highly recommend!"
Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
If a new mattress is too much of a splurge, this mattress topper is infused with a cooling gel. This topper has 71,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Antarctic Star Tower Fan- Portable Electric Oscillating Fan
I bought this when I was living in an apartment with temperamental air conditioner every summer. This was the ultimate substitute. It comes with a remote and there are setting to customize the air flow and strength. This device is powerful and it comes in three colors. It has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Relief Genius Cold Therapy Socks with Reusable Gel ice Packs - Achieve Relief from Sprains, Muscle Pain, Bruises, Swelling, Edema
These socks come with gel packs. Put those in the fridge or freezer to cool down. These socks come in two colors and they have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanes Men's FreshIQ X-Temp Active Cool Crew Socks 12-Pack
If the cold therapy socks are too intense for you, these socks from Hanes are sweat-wicking and cooling. They have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson TP7A Air Purifier & Fan with Auto-React
This air purifier doubles as a fan. According to the brand, it "automatically senses, captures, and traps particles, gases, and odor for cleaner air-- with an advanced filtration system." You can choose between an oscillating fan mode or a direct cooling mode. For a limited time, you can get this from QVC at a major discount.
Dr Pillow Cooling Thigh Pillow
This cooling thigh pillow provides comfort, support, and it comes with cooling gels that you can keep in the fridge. This is a great way to beat the heat in bed.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, 3 in 1 Hand Fan, With Power Bank and Flashlight
This handheld mini fans doubles as an extra battery for your phone. It comes in five colors and it has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
O2COOL Deluxe Handheld Battery Powered Water Misting Fan
This is what you need for those days when a simple fan just isn't enough. It has a fan and it mists water for some much-needed refreshment. It comes in a handful of colors and has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Summer Cooling Vest with 20 Ice Packs for Fishing, Cycling, Running, Cooking, Gardening, Motorcycle
Wear this cooling vest when you're camping, hiking, boating, grilling, running, gardening, or doing any other activity where you work up a sweat. This vest has insulated pockets and it comes with ice packs. It fits sizes XS to 5XL and it can be adjusted to your comfort.
Rapid Relief Hot and Cold Therapy Slippers for Swollen and Painful Feet
Give your feet some relief and a cooldown with these contour gel slippers. The cold packs can be cooled down in the fridge or freezer. Or you can heat up the gel packs for a warm sensation when you need it. These slippers have 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sukeen Cooling Towel- Pack of 4
Soak one of these towels in water, wring it out, shake it, and wear it for a cooling sensation that stays chilled for up to three hours, according to the brand. This great for hot flashes, outdoor activities, and another instance when you just need to cool down. This set has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Straw Lid and Flip Lid
Keep your drink cool for hours with these insulated tumbler cups. They have 51,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mission Cooling Bucket Hat
This hat has strategically placed panels, which function as cooling zones. Wet the interior band with water, wring it out, wave the hat, and this hat will keep you cool for hours. It comes in eight colors and it has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MISSION Cooling Performance Hat
Here's another hat that will keep you cool all day long. Get the hat wet, wring it out, and shake it out to activate the hat's cooling mechanism. There are four colors to choose from. This hat has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NEWGO Cold Eye Mask
Pop this gel eye mask in the fridge or freezer for a refreshing, cool experience. This mask comes in eight colors and it has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
