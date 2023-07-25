The Super Sweet Reason Pregnant Shawn Johnson Isn't Learning the Sex of Her Baby

Watch : See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

The way Shawn Johnson East sees it, she already has one of each.

As in, she and husband Andrew East waited until 3-year-old daughter Drew's birth to learn her sex and decided not to wait with 2-year-old son Jett.

And as much as she enjoyed putting together a party and getting splattered with blue paint to discover she was expecting their son, "There was something so special with Drew about Andrew finding out first in delivery and being able to tell me," the Olympic gymnast recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It's his little celebration moment. It was really, really special. And so we're like, 'Let's just do that one more time.'"

Though, to be clear, just one more time.

While Shawn feels strongly at the moment that "our family is complete with three," retired football pro Andrew—one of five siblings—is more than ready to call an audible.