Why John Stamos Once Tried to Quit Full House

Watch : Why John Stamos Says He Got the Olsen Twins FIRED

Have mercy! John Stamos just dropped a bombshell on how he initially felt about Full House.

"I hated that show," the actor, who played Uncle Jesse on the sitcom in the '80s and '90s, said on the July 20 episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones. "Obviously, I ended up loving it."

As Stamos—who filmed the episode before the SAG-AFTRA strike began—explained, the show had originally been pitched to him as a series similar to Tom Hanks' and the late Peter Scolari's '80s sitcom Bosom Buddies "with a couple kids in the background." But as casting continued, he realized, "They're spending a lot of time casting these kids that are going to be in the background."

Of course, the show ended up being about a widower named Danny Tanner (played by the late Bob Saget) whose brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) move into his San Francisco home to help him raise his three daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).