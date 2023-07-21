Tyra Banks Recreates Her Iconic Life-Size Character for Barbie Shout-Out

Watch : Inside Margot Robbie's BEST Barbie Dreamhouse Fashions

Hi, Eve! Tyra Banks knows everyone's favorite doll is shining bright and shining far.

The supermodel took to Instagram to recreate her iconic character Eve from the beloved 2000 film Life-Size in honor of the Barbie movie hitting theaters July 21. Tyra posted a snap of herself all dolled up in her Eve-centric high-fashioned fit.

The 49-year-old donned a ruffled dress with a gemstone necklace and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down look. She held a cellphone to her ear, reminiscent of her character in the movie.

She hilariously captioned the July 20 post, "Ken, you're leaving me for WHO???"

And fans couldn't be happier to see Eve grace their feeds.

"The original LIFE SIIIIIIZE!!" one user wrote. "Show them how to do it gurrrrrl!!!"

Another follower chimed in, "Favorite Barbie ever."

Rounding out the Life-Size love, a third user declared, "Eve walked so Barbie could run in 2023!!!"