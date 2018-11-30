by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 1:16 PM
Tyra Banks looked to somewhere very close to home for inspiration when it came time to play Eve in Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve: her son.
"Putting Eve on again—literally and figuratively—has been so much fun. And I think this Eve 2.0 is much more dramatic," Banks told E! News on set of Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve. She said the hair and makeup is more doll-like, as opposed to the first movie where she looked…very much like herself. "Here I feel like there's an exaggeration and I think people are going to get a kick out of the eye candy of Eve."
"In terms of being her, that was just like getting on that bicycle 19 years later, and I just feel like her," Banks added. "And sometimes I'm actually channeling my son, so certain things where she's like [gasps], my son's 2 and a half years old, and I'm just really being him, and it's Eve!"
As Banks said, it's been almost 20 years since the first Life-Size came out in 2000. This time around, Eve comes to life to help the young, struggling CEO of the toy company behind the iconic doll. Francia Raisa plays Grace Manning, the partying 20-something who needs the magic doll's life.
To bond before shooting, Banks treated Raisa to a spa day and called her "just like my little sister." Raisa was a fan of Life-Size before joining the project.
"I loved this movie when I was 12 years old, my sisters and were obsessed…It was because of this movie I knew who Tyra was and I just followed her career, so it's just crazy to me that I get to star in Life-Size 2. You don't understand, my sisters died when I called them and told them," she said.
Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve airs Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. on Freeform.
