You'll Flip Over Tarek El Moussa's Fitness Transformation Photos

Tarek El Moussa is seeing results after flipping to a healthier lifestyle.
The Flipping 101 star shared an update into his fitness journey on July 20, posting Instagram photos of himself before and after overhauling his diet and workout routine. The before photo, which he said was from two years ago, features a paparazzi snap of him and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa exiting a yoga class while, two recently snapped pics of the 41-year-old showed him flexing his muscles at the gym.
Reflecting on his wellness in the throwback photo, "sometimes you think you're doing the right thing but what you actually need is redirection in order to see growth. In that photo I was doing some hot yoga, wasn't really on any kind of schedule, wasn't tracking my protein intake, and didn't really have any guidance."
Since then he has changed up his approach to fitness. "I'm up early every AM to workout, I have a solid routine (thanks to @seantorbati), I'm taking the right supplements," the HGTV host noted, "I'm eating the right food & Hot yoga 1-2 times a week which is so good for my mental & physical state."
He added that his dramatic body transformation "all comes down to motivation and perseverance."
"How bad do you want to feel good??" mused Tarek, who shares 4-month-old son Tristan with Heather and is also dad to kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 with ex Christina Hall. "Once I realized how BADLY I wanted to feel good and be healthy- for myself, my wife, my kids, and my longevity- was the second I put my head down and got to work!!"
And Heather couldn't be more proud of her husband. "Hardest working man," the Selling Sunset star wrote in the comments section of Tarek's post. "We love you daddy bear."
Health has been on Tarek mind in recent years. While looking back at his time on Flip or Flop—which ran on HGTV from 2013 to 2022—the home renovation expert previously confessed that "for six of the nine seasons, I was really sick."
"One season, I'm 240 pounds. The next season, I'm 160 pounds," he recalled on a 2021 episode of HGTV House Party. "It was a rough run filming through those years."
In fact, it was during Tarek time on the home renovation series that a viewer who was also a registered nurse noticed a lump on his neck, leading him to get checked out for thyroid cancer. As it turned out, the fan's suspicions were right and further examination into Tarek's medical records lead to him being diagnosed with both thyroid cancer and testicular cancer in 2013.
He's since been cancer-free after undergoing surgeries and radioactive iodine therapy.
"I'm just taking care of my health," Tarek told People in 2020. "I want to live. I want to live for my kids. I want to live for my grandkids."
He added, "You only get one life. You only have one body."