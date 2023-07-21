You'll Flip Over Tarek El Moussa's Fitness Transformation Photos

Watch : Do Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa Want More Kids? They Say…

Tarek El Moussa is seeing results after flipping to a healthier lifestyle.

The Flipping 101 star shared an update into his fitness journey on July 20, posting Instagram photos of himself before and after overhauling his diet and workout routine. The before photo, which he said was from two years ago, features a paparazzi snap of him and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa exiting a yoga class while, two recently snapped pics of the 41-year-old showed him flexing his muscles at the gym.

Reflecting on his wellness in the throwback photo, "sometimes you think you're doing the right thing but what you actually need is redirection in order to see growth. In that photo I was doing some hot yoga, wasn't really on any kind of schedule, wasn't tracking my protein intake, and didn't really have any guidance."

Since then he has changed up his approach to fitness. "I'm up early every AM to workout, I have a solid routine (thanks to @seantorbati), I'm taking the right supplements," the HGTV host noted, "I'm eating the right food & Hot yoga 1-2 times a week which is so good for my mental & physical state."