Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler Prove They’re BFFs While Playing Basketball in NYC

This surprising friendship is a slam dunk.

Timothée Chalamet, 27, Adam Sandler, 56, and were photographed playing a game of pick-up basketball with a group of men in an outdoor court in New York City July 20.

While the Wonka actor and comedian's casual meetup on the court may seem unexpected, the pair actually go way back. In fact, they costarred together in Chalamet's first big screen debut, 2014's Men, Women, & Children, which focused on a group of parents and teenagers struggling with a technology-obsessed world.

They've since spoken about their admiration for the other with the Dune actor lauding Sandler for his performance in Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie's Uncut Gems, going so far as to pay tribute to the film an essay for Variety.

In addition to calling the movie the brothers' film their "most full-throated, most wholehearted, most complete New York vision yet" in the 2019 praise, he added that "Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance."