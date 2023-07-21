Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler Prove They’re BFFs While Playing Basketball in NYC

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler made it clear their friendship is nothing but net after being spotted playing a game of basketball in New York City.

This surprising friendship is a slam dunk.

Timothée Chalamet, 27, Adam Sandler, 56, and were photographed playing a game of pick-up basketball with a group of men in an outdoor court in New York City July 20.

While the Wonka actor and comedian's casual meetup on the court may seem unexpected, the pair actually go way back. In fact, they costarred together in Chalamet's first big screen debut, 2014's Men, Women, & Children, which focused on a group of parents and teenagers struggling with a technology-obsessed world.

They've since spoken about their admiration for the other with the Dune actor lauding Sandler for his performance in Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie's Uncut Gems, going so far as to pay tribute to the film an essay for Variety.

In addition to calling the movie the brothers' film their "most full-throated, most wholehearted, most complete New York vision yet" in the 2019 praise, he added that "Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance."

As for Sandler, last fall he joked about Chalamet's heartthrob status while accepting the Performers Tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Pretending to speak on behalf of his teenage daughters, Sadie and Sunny, the Wedding Singer star explained, "We also wish we could be at tonight's award show with all of you sophisticated people but Daddy said, and we quote, 'I don't want to spend the whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubetized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet?'"

TheImageDirect.com
Adam Sandler & Timothée Chalamet

The two actors, who costarred in the 2014 film Men, Women & Children, reunited for an outdoor game of basketball in New York City in July 2023.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Russell Crowe & RZA

The actor has worked with the Wu-Tang Clan rapper on several movies, including The Man with the Iron Fists, American Gangster and The Next Three Days. But their bond goes much deeper than that. "As friends, we talk," Crowe tells Fuse. "It is no effort for me to give a friend advice. Film has many gods and you have to understand, as a director, you will be required to please and appease them all."

Gigi Hadid, Allyson Shapiro

After attending mom's luxury luncheon in New York City, Jill Zarin's daughter meets up with the famous supermodel at 1 OAK.

Splash News
Justin Bieber & David Hasselhoff

After collaborating on a secret video shoot, the Baywatch alum shared his thoughts on the "Baby" singer. "Justin is a great guy," he told E! News. "He's cool. We're friends." 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Michelle Dockery & Pippa Middleton

Before running into each other again at Wimbledon, the unlikely duo first crossed paths at the Downton Abbey set. "She actually came on-set with her brother, James, a few years ago," Dockery told E! News."They are good fans of the show."

Brian Aris/Live 8 via Getty Images
David Beckham & Snoop Dogg

When the "footballer" moved to L.A. and became a "soccer player," he befriended the rapper. Becks appeared on Snoop's reality show, the two played soccer and Snoop plays his new music for David first. Weirdness: 8/10

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Dakota Fanning & Kristen Stewart

The two former child actors have worked on two films, Twilight and The Runaways, but Dakota says their friendship isn't based on work, "When we're together, we're not talking about movie stuff." Weirdness: 3/10

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj & Anna Wintour

The two have two very different approaches to fashion (has Anna ever been bedazzled?), but they bonded in the front row of an Oscar de la Renta show and Anna scored a name-drop in one of Nicki's raps. Weirdness: 7/10

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
50 Cent & Bette Midler

Now this is one strange duet! Fiddy met Bette working for the charity New York Restoration Project, where she gushed, "He's one of the newest members of our tribe. He's really made my life worth living." Weirdness: 9/10 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Taylor Swift & Lena Dunham

Taylor is a self-proclaimed good girl. Lena isn't affraid to stir the pot. But they have a lot of mutual respect for each other and the Girls creator described T.Swift's show as the "most life-affirming thing I've experienced." Weirdness: 6/10

Cliff and Malia Sobel/Splash News
Britney Spears & Paris Hilton

These two landed on the cover of Newsweek with the headline "The Girls Gone Wild Effect," which is something to bond over. Other mutual interests: Partying, going out, clubbing. Their friendship eventually fizzled. Weirdness: 2/10

blanco-maciel/x17online.com
Robert Pattinson & Vince Vaughn

The Twilight hunk accompanied the funny man for a boys' night out on the town (Joaquin Phoenix was also in attendance), where R.Pattz surely made at least one Wedding Crashers reference. We assume. Weirdness: 5/10

Twitter
Russell Brand & Helen Mirren

The Brits joined forces for Arthur, and Russell gifted his costar a diamond safety-pin necklace. She gushed over him, "He is the archetypal bad boy, who is really just the best, goodest boy you could possibly meet." Weirdness: 7/10

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini

The former King of Queens actress has been supertight with Jenny From the Block for a while now, bonding over fashion and tweeting cutesy things at each other with the hashtag "#luckybesties." Weirdness: 3/10

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow & Jay-Z

The Goop goddess herself is actually friends with both Jay and his wife, Beyoncé, though you might be more surprised to learn that Gwyn is an intense rap enthusiast and her kids even call Mr. Carter "Uncle Jay." Weirdness: 5/10

DOBN/AKM-GSI
Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling

We're guessing that the queen of rom-coms and the No. 1 fan of rom-coms probably discuss action films and sci-fi movies when they lunch together, right? Or they just recite When Harry Met Sally line for line. Weirdness: 3/10

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Jonah Hill

You might not expect the hunky thespian to be close with the dude from Superbad, but look at it this way: Pitt is a total prankster (says Jonah) and Jonah is now a serious Oscar nominee (for their film Moneyball). Weirdness: 6/10

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images
Eminem & Elton John

The controversial rapper joined forces with Sir Elton at the 2001 Grammys and later Em turned to his new friend for support getting sober: "I told him, 'Look, I'm going through a problem and I need your advice.'" Weirdness: 7/10

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Mel Gibson & Jodie Foster

The two have worked together (in Maverick and Foster directed him in Beaver) but behind the scenes, the two have become best friends, with Jodie saying Mel "saved" her and Mel claiming, "I kiss the ground she walks on." Weirdness: Infinity

