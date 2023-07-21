RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Has the Best Reaction to Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin's Reunion

Watch : Luann de Lesseps Reviews RHONY Reboot and Bethenny & Jill's Reunion

Luann de Lesseps's thoughts on Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin's recent reunion will have you feelin' Jovani.

After for former frenemies reconciled earlier this week during the July 17 episode of Bethenny's Just B podcast, their fellow Real Housewives of New York City alum shared her very candid—and very cool, not uncool—reaction to the RHONY O.G.s ending their 13-year feud.

"I don't listen to Bethenny's podcast because she's said so many things about the Housewives, against the Housewives and now here she is doing a podcast about the Housewives and she's talking about me all the time," Luann exclusively told E! News co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the July 20 episode. "I don't respond to it. I wish all women the best. Let her do her podcast. I'm doing me, but never the two shall meet at this point."

So, while the "Feelin' Jovani" singer didn't tune in to hear Bethenny and Jill make up, she is glad they broke bread together—if only for one reason.