Kylie Jenner Admits She Had a Boob Job at 19

Watch : Kylie Jenner Talks Plastic Surgery "Misconceptions"

Kylie Jenner is sharing her regret about a past cosmetic procedure.



The Kardashians star recently opened up about undergoing breast enhancement surgery at the age of 19 in 2017, the year before she welcomed daughter Stormi, now 5, with Travis Scott.

"You know I got my breasts done before Stormi," she told BFF Stassie Karanikolaou during the July 27 episode of the Hulu series, "within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing."

Looking back, Kylie, now 25, appreciates her body as it was.

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she continued. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

As Kylie—who is also mom to 17-month-old son Aire—explained, her perspective on self-love shifted even more after becoming a mom.