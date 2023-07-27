Kylie Jenner Admits She Had a Boob Job at 19

Kylie Jenner is sharing her regret about a past cosmetic procedure.
The Kardashians star recently opened up about undergoing breast enhancement surgery at the age of 19 in 2017, the year before she welcomed daughter Stormi, now 5, with Travis Scott.
"You know I got my breasts done before Stormi," she told BFF Stassie Karanikolaou during the July 27 episode of the Hulu series, "within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing."
Looking back, Kylie, now 25, appreciates her body as it was.
"I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she continued. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."
As Kylie—who is also mom to 17-month-old son Aire—explained, her perspective on self-love shifted even more after becoming a mom.
"Obviously I have a daughter," the makeup mogul shared. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."
Kylie's confession comes on the heels of her sharing her thoughts on current beauty standards, sharing that she been noticing "so many young girls on the internet now fully editing" their photos.
"I went through that stage too and I feel like I'm in a better place," she said during the July 20 episode, "but other people can still instill insecurities in you."
The reality star went on to address the plastic surgery myths she said people have assumed about her over the years.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false," she said. "I've only gotten fillers."
As she noted, Kylie doesn't want that narrative to "be a part of my story."
"I've always loved myself, I still love myself," she added, "I'll always want everyone to love themselves."
