Tony Bennett Dead at 96: Anderson Cooper, Carson Daly and More Honor the Legendary Singer

Tony Bennett lived the good life.
And after the singer's recent passing at age 96, stars honored his monumental legacy with moving tributes.
"My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett's family and friends," record producer Nile Rodgers tweeted. "They're also my emotional family and friends." Added actor Josh Gad, "This one shouldn't sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett."
Bennett died in his hometown of New York on July 21, his publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed in a release. He was just two weeks away from his 97th birthday at the time of his passing.
"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit," a message shared to his official Twitter account read. "Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."
Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, sons Danny and Dae Bennett, daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and nine grandchildren.
An official cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, Bennett's passing came after his battle with Alzheimer's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2016. His last public concert was held at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 with Lady Gaga, a frequent collaborator in the later years of his life.
Over the course of his 70-plus years in the music industry, Bennett released dozens of hits, including "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," "I Wanna Be Around," "Firefly" and "The Good Life." His last album was his and Gaga's Love for Sale, which was released in 2021 and won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
The final accolade was one of the 20 Grammys Bennett received throughout his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. He also earned two Emmys for his music programs and was named a Kennedy Center Honoree, a Gershwin Prize Honoree and a NEA Jazz Master.
Anderson Cooper: "I'll never forget the last performance that I had the privilege of being at backstage at Radio City Music Hall just a short time before he went on," the journalist, who'd interviewed Bennett in honor of the 2021 performance, recalled to CNN. "He was in the back and he turned to Susan and he didn't know exactly where he was. And he said, 'What are we doing?' And she, 'You're performing tonight in like 10 minutes.' And he said, 'Great.' And she said, 'Let's go over the set.' And he said, 'Great.'"
After reviewing the songs, Cooper continued, Bennett went over to the stage wings to watch Lady Gaga's part of the show.
"Watching Lady Gaga, you could see the music just flowing into him," he noted. "He started tapping his feet and clicking his fingers together. He went out. He killed it out there. The crowd just erupted. His first words were, ‘Wow!' And they just loved it. He did his whole set."
Cooper also reflected on a particularly emotional moment for Lady Gaga, who admitted that Bennett had struggled to remember her name during rehearsals. The CNN host said Bennett greeted her the first two nights by saying, "Wow! Look who's here!"
"But on that final night, when she came out and he turned and he saw her coming out, he said, ‘Wow! Lady Gaga!' And she burst into tears," Cooper shared. "I mean, everybody just burst into tears. It was just an extraordinary night. I mean, what a life we have been able to witness and benefit from over all these decades."
Carson Daly: "Unlike any musician in American history, did he continue to tap into multiple decades somehow," The Voice host said on Today. "In 1993, he did a Fred Astaire tribute album. I wasn't at MTV yet, but it ended up in our buzz bin. He had a great relationship with Amy Winehouse. He struggled….He was out of it for 10 years. He had an addiction issue in the '70s, came back in his resurgence in the '80s, and just amazing."
He continued, "And it was never about Tony Bennett. It was always about the great American songbook. He was always trying to point to the Gershwins, to the Cole Porters of the world, trying to give homage toward the great songwriters that came of passing. He did such a great service to new musicians to keep the American musical legacy alive. We celebrate Tony Bennett today. He would have been 97 in two weeks. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. An incredible life, incredible story."
Al Roker: "I remember I got to sit down with him in his apartment off of Central Park South, and it was all about music and about his painting," the Today co-host added. "And he loved to paint. I mean, he really was truly an artist—both vocally and both visually. And I think one really did inform the other. Because as such a great painter he was, he was a really terrific, obviously, musical [artist]."
Octavia Spencer: "The definition of a legend and gentleman," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @itstonybennett for sharing your gift and kindness with us all. Sending love to your family, friends and fans around the world."
George Takei: "The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96," the Star Trek alum tweeted. "He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony."
Josh Gad: "This one shouldn't sting so much because any of us would take 96 years," the actor tweeted, "but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett."
Yvette Nicole Brown: "Ninety-six is a long life but I still thought he'd live forever #RIPTonyBennett," the actress tweeted. "#TonyBennett, the Gold Standard of Singers Everywhere, Dies at 96 - The Hollywood Reporter."
Paul Young: "Ahhh, RIP Tony Bennett, truly one of the greats," the musician tweeted. "The first album I had was Tony Bennett Sings 10 Rodgers and Hart Songs, from when my record company in 1976 let me do a ‘bank raid' of their vinyl stock and I was a fan from there on in. An incredible singer live, saw him many times."
Niles Rodgers: "My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett's family and friends," the record producer tweeted. "They're also my emotional family and friends."
Eric Adams: "A working class kid from Queens, Tony Bennett sang our song to the world," the New York City mayor tweeted. "Don't let the lyrics fool you – he left is heart right here in New York City. May he rest in peace."