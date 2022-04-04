2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance

There are a million reasons to love Lady Gaga, and her performance for Tony Bennett at the 2022 Grammy Awards is another one to add to the list.

Lady Gaga's 2022 Grammys performance is 

The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. And let's just say, the show-stopping number deserved all the applause.

Following an introduction from Tony Bennett, the House of Gucci actress took to the stage to perform "Love For Sale" and "Do I Love You" in a gorgeous powder blue gown. As she sang, photos of her and Tony played in the background, bringing Gaga to tears as she finished her performance. She looked into the camera, saying, "I love you, Tony."

Gaga is one of many artists on the Grammys list of performers. Aymée NuviolaBrothers OsborneBTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia ErivoJ Balvin, John LegendRachel Zegler and Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are just a few of the other musicians on the star-studded roster. 

It's a big night for Mother Monster. In addition to performing, she's nominated in five categories along with Bennett. Their rendition of "I Get a Kick Out of You" is up for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video while their album Love for Sale is in the running for Album of the Year along with Jon Batiste's We AreJustin Bieber's Justice, Doja Cat's Planet HerBillie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Lil Nas X's MonteroOlivia Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's Evermore and Kanye West's Donda. The duet partners are also up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Gaga and Bennett already had 12 and 18 Grammys respectively before tonight's award show.

Lady Gaga's Best Looks

The singers have collaborated several times over the years. Gaga appeared on Bennett's 2011 album Duets II and they released their joint album Cheek to Cheek in 2014, both of which were Grammy winners. In August 2021, Gaga and Bennett hosted two performances at New York's Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his 95th birthday. The shows aired on CBS as part of a special called One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bennett is battling Alzheimer's disease, and Gaga has expressed her admiration for his strength. "It's hard to watch somebody change," she said during an October interview with 60 Minutes. "I think what's been beautiful about this and what's been challenging is to see how it affects him in some ways but to see how it doesn't affect his talent. I think he really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing that things can change and you can still be magnificent."

Though Bennett was unable to join Gaga for the performance, his son, Dae, accepted the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The pair also won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The achievement makes the 95-year-old artist the second-oldest Grammy winner.

