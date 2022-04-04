Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance

Watch : What Inspired Lady Gaga's Famous Name?

Lady Gaga's 2022 Grammys performance is

The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. And let's just say, the show-stopping number deserved all the applause.

Following an introduction from Tony Bennett, the House of Gucci actress took to the stage to perform "Love For Sale" and "Do I Love You" in a gorgeous powder blue gown. As she sang, photos of her and Tony played in the background, bringing Gaga to tears as she finished her performance. She looked into the camera, saying, "I love you, Tony."

Gaga is one of many artists on the Grammys list of performers. Aymée Nuviola, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, J Balvin, John Legend, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are just a few of the other musicians on the star-studded roster.

It's a big night for Mother Monster. In addition to performing, she's nominated in five categories along with Bennett. Their rendition of "I Get a Kick Out of You" is up for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video while their album Love for Sale is in the running for Album of the Year along with Jon Batiste's We Are, Justin Bieber's Justice, Doja Cat's Planet Her, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Lil Nas X's Montero, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's Evermore and Kanye West's Donda. The duet partners are also up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Gaga and Bennett already had 12 and 18 Grammys respectively before tonight's award show.