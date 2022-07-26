Yvette Nicole Brown Calls the Enchanted Sequel a "Love Letter" to the Fans

Watch : Yvette Nicole Brown Shares Enchanted Sequel Details

Yvette Nicole Brown's latest project is her most magical yet.

The actress is joining the likes of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel for the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted, a sequel to 2007's Enchanted. Without spoiling what surprises are in store, the Community alum revealed that fans of the original movie musical will be pleased with the new installment exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, while promoting Heirs of Afrika's 5th Annual International Women of Power Awards.

"It's just gonna be a wonderful romp through Ireland," Brown told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Essence Atkins on July 26. "We were in Ireland last summer for three months, and it's a love letter to those that love the original Enchanted. And I am one of those fans that was waiting forever, and I can't believe that I get to be in the sequel."

Set to release this Thanksgiving, the film—directed by Adam Shankman—is set 10 years after the original and also stars Glee alum Jayma Mays and comedian Maya Rudolph, who will portray the movie's villain.