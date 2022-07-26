Yvette Nicole Brown Calls the Enchanted Sequel a "Love Letter" to the Fans

Yvette Nicole Brown's latest project is her most magical yet.
The actress is joining the likes of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel for the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted, a sequel to 2007's Enchanted. Without spoiling what surprises are in store, the Community alum revealed that fans of the original movie musical will be pleased with the new installment exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, while promoting Heirs of Afrika's 5th Annual International Women of Power Awards.
"It's just gonna be a wonderful romp through Ireland," Brown told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Essence Atkins on July 26. "We were in Ireland last summer for three months, and it's a love letter to those that love the original Enchanted. And I am one of those fans that was waiting forever, and I can't believe that I get to be in the sequel."
Set to release this Thanksgiving, the film—directed by Adam Shankman—is set 10 years after the original and also stars Glee alum Jayma Mays and comedian Maya Rudolph, who will portray the movie's villain.
While fans will have to wait a few more months to find out what Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) have been up to since their last on-screen appearance, Brown shared some behind-the-scenes details on Daily Pop, stating being on set was almost like "being inside a jukebox."
"Everybody that was on the set can sing, and our director Adam Shankman played music in between each take," the 50-year-old shared. "Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph would just start doing two-part harmony—I tried to get in, Jayma would get in. So, it was just a lot of fun, just lovely people."
In addition sharing what an excellent time she had working on Disenchanted, Brown also had a glowing review for their filming location.
"And if you have not been to Ireland," she added, "go to Ireland."
Check out the full interview above, ahead of the International Women of Power Awards, which take place on July 31 at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles Hotel.
In the meantime, scroll on to see BTS photos from the Disenchanted set.