Shakira Brings Her 2 Sons as Her Dates to 2023 Premios Juventud

Hips don't lie—and neither does Shakira's trophy count.

The singer, 46, attended the Premios Juventud in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 20, where she won not one, not two but eight awards. And she had some special guests cheering her on in the crowd—her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, who she shares with her ex Gerard Piqué.

Shakira took home four awards, including the Girl Power honor, for her song "TQG" with Karol G as well as the Tropical Mix prize for her hit "Monotonía" with Ozuna. She also won the Female Artist award and received two trophies for her collaboration with Bizarrap "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," including in the Best Song for My Ex category.

"So grateful to all of you for these 8 awards!!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her giving her acceptance speech. "I didn't expect so much! Thank you."