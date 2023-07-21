Shakira Brings Her 2 Sons as Her Dates to 2023 Premios Juventud

Hips don't lie—and neither does Shakira's trophy count.
The singer, 46, attended the Premios Juventud in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 20, where she won not one, not two but eight awards. And she had some special guests cheering her on in the crowd—her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, who she shares with her ex Gerard Piqué.
Shakira took home four awards, including the Girl Power honor, for her song "TQG" with Karol G as well as the Tropical Mix prize for her hit "Monotonía" with Ozuna. She also won the Female Artist award and received two trophies for her collaboration with Bizarrap "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," including in the Best Song for My Ex category.
"So grateful to all of you for these 8 awards!!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her giving her acceptance speech. "I didn't expect so much! Thank you."
The celebratory night out came just hours after fans learned about Shakira's new legal battle.
According to NBC News, a court near Barcelona, Spain, noted it opened an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the "She Wolf" artist, with the accusations stemming from the 2018 financial year. (She is already facing accusations of not paying up to 14.5 million euros in tax income between 2012 and 2014.) A source with knowledge of the situation told E! News, "Shakira defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts."
And the artist appeared to put any legal troubles to the side as she enjoyed the evening with her family.
However, the 2023 Premios Juventud wasn't the first time followers have gotten a glimpse into Shakira's bond with her sons. To see more family photos from over the years, keep reading.