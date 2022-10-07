The MixtapE! Presents Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and More New Music Musts

Watch : Black Eyed Peas Explain Fergie's Exit

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We gotta feeling that it's going to be a good weekend for new music.

More than 13 years after the Black Eyed Peas first released "Pump It," the musical group decided to revamp their hit single with a little help from Tiësto.

"We're so happy and honored to collaborate with Tiësto on this new version of ‘PUMP IT'" will.i.am. and the band shared in a press release, "to keep the energy PUMPING and blasting LOUD!"